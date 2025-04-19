Ukraine frees 277 soldiers from Russian captivity — photo

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine was able to return 277 defenders from Russian captivity. As the president noted, this is one of the best news that can be.
Points of attention
- The return of 4,552 soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity since the start of the conflict underscores Ukraine's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safe return of all individuals in captivity.
- The President expresses gratitude to all involved in the mediation process, especially acknowledging the United Arab Emirates for their role in facilitating the return of Ukrainian heroes.
Zelenskyy confirmed a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia
The Head of State expressed gratitude to everyone who made this return possible for the Ukrainian heroes — primarily to the United Arab Emirates for their mediation.
According to Zelensky, a total of 4,552 people — soldiers and civilians — have been returned home from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale war.
