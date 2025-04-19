Ukraine frees 277 soldiers from Russian captivity — photo

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine was able to return 277 defenders from Russian captivity. As the president noted, this is one of the best news that can be.

Zelenskyy confirmed a large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia

Our homes are one of the best news that can be. Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and border guards. They defended Mariupol and other areas in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State expressed gratitude to everyone who made this return possible for the Ukrainian heroes — primarily to the United Arab Emirates for their mediation.

According to Zelensky, a total of 4,552 people — soldiers and civilians — have been returned home from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale war.