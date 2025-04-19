Ukraine frees 277 soldiers from Russian captivity — photo
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine was able to return 277 defenders from Russian captivity. As the president noted, this is one of the best news that can be.

  • The return of 4,552 soldiers and civilians from Russian captivity since the start of the conflict underscores Ukraine's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safe return of all individuals in captivity.
  • The President expresses gratitude to all involved in the mediation process, especially acknowledging the United Arab Emirates for their role in facilitating the return of Ukrainian heroes.

Our homes are one of the best news that can be. Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service and border guards. They defended Mariupol and other areas in the Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Luhansk regions.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to everyone who made this return possible for the Ukrainian heroes — primarily to the United Arab Emirates for their mediation.

According to Zelensky, a total of 4,552 people — soldiers and civilians — have been returned home from Russian captivity since the start of the full-scale war.

We remember everyone who is in captivity. We are looking for everyone who may be there. We must bring everyone back.

