Putin declared an Easter "truce," but there is a "but"

On April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to establish an Easter "truce" in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

What is known about Putin's order?

According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, his decision supposedly involves a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to midnight on April 21.

Putin made a statement on this matter during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The Russian dictator cynically lied that the decision was made “guided by humanitarian considerations.”

However, Putin also added that the Russian invaders fighting against Ukraine must be “ready to repel possible attacks or provocations.”