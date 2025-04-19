Putin declared an Easter "truce," but there is a "but"
Putin declared an Easter "truce," but there is a "but"

Source:  online.ua

On April 19, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he had decided to establish an Easter "truce" in the war of aggression against Ukraine.

  • There has been no immediate response from Ukraine to Putin's order, leaving uncertainties about how the situation will unfold.
  • Putin's announcement has sparked questions about the true intentions behind the 'truce' and the potential scenarios that may follow.

According to the illegitimate head of the Kremlin, his decision supposedly involves a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from 6:00 p.m. on April 19 to midnight on April 21.

Putin made a statement on this matter during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov.

The Russian dictator cynically lied that the decision was made “guided by humanitarian considerations.”

However, Putin also added that the Russian invaders fighting against Ukraine must be “ready to repel possible attacks or provocations.”

I order a halt to all hostilities for this period. We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow our example. At the same time, our troops must be ready to repel possible ceasefire violations and provocations by the enemy, any of his aggressive actions.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

