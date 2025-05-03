For the first time in the world. A Magura naval drone destroys a Russian combat aircraft — video

On May 2, 2025, a special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, in cooperation with the SBU and the Defense Forces of Ukraine, eliminated a Russian Su-30 in the Black Sea. What is important to understand is that this is the first destruction of a combat aircraft by a naval drone in the world.

What is known about the new unique achievement of GUR

According to Ukrainian intelligence officers, the historic strike was carried out by soldiers of the special forces unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry Group 13 with a Magura unmanned maritime platform missile.

This time, a multi-role Russian fighter jet was hit.

What is important to understand is that its estimated cost is about $50 million.

It burst into flames in the air and eventually fell into the sea — to the bottom of the ruthless “Neptune” domain. The successful strike on the enemy fighter plane took place in the waters near the port in the city of Novorossiysk, where the Muscovites hide the remains of their Black Sea Fleet. Share

The GUR also recalls that on December 31, 2024, thanks to the Magura V5 missile sea drone, special forces of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed an aerial target for the first time in the world — two Russian Mi-8 helicopters.