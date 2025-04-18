Soldiers of the active operations units of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the front in the Zaporizhia region eliminated 27 Muscovites over the past week; another 101 invaders were put out of action.

Scouts are burning the occupiers in the Zaporizhia direction

During the clearing of the settlement of Shcherbaki, GUR special forces captured two occupiers.

The enemy's weekly losses in assets, caused by Ukrainian reconnaissance by the method of damage and destruction, amounted to:

road transport — 34 pcs.

armored vehicles — 11 pcs;

tank — 1 pc;

mortars — 10 pcs;

artillery systems — 13 pcs;

UAVs (reconnaissance and strike) — 7 pcs;

UAV communication antennas — 15 pcs.;

Electronic warfare/electronic warfare equipment — 14 pcs.

Over 200 Muscovite engineering and fortification structures were hit by reconnaissance forces. Military intelligence fighters also destroyed one enemy BC depot.