Watch: the DIU showed combat work in the Zaporizhia direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: the DIU showed combat work in the Zaporizhia direction

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU
Читати українською

Soldiers of the active operations units of the Military District of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the front in the Zaporizhia region eliminated 27 Muscovites over the past week; another 101 invaders were put out of action.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhia direction successfully eliminated 27 enemies and put 101 invaders out of action in recent combat operations.
  • The Special Operations Command units destroyed 34 vehicles, 11 armored vehicles, 10 mortars, and 13 artillery systems of the enemy in the region.
  • Scouts captured two occupiers during the clearing of the settlement of Shcherbaki, showcasing the effective reconnaissance and combat strategies employed by Ukrainian forces.

Scouts are burning the occupiers in the Zaporizhia direction

During the clearing of the settlement of Shcherbaki, GUR special forces captured two occupiers.

The enemy's weekly losses in assets, caused by Ukrainian reconnaissance by the method of damage and destruction, amounted to:

  • road transport — 34 pcs.

  • armored vehicles — 11 pcs;

  • tank — 1 pc;

  • mortars — 10 pcs;

  • artillery systems — 13 pcs;

  • UAVs (reconnaissance and strike) — 7 pcs;

  • UAV communication antennas — 15 pcs.;

  • Electronic warfare/electronic warfare equipment — 14 pcs.

Over 200 Muscovite engineering and fortification structures were hit by reconnaissance forces. Military intelligence fighters also destroyed one enemy BC depot.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU staged a loud "bavovna" in occupied Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New results of the work DIU in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU reports the destruction of an armored vehicle with “Kadyrov’s supporters” — photo
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers hunted down another enemy "Tiger"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Destroying Russian drones. The DIU showed the combat work of the special forces unit "Kryla"
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?