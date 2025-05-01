More than 70 Russian occupiers destroyed — the DIU reported on the week's combat work

72 Russian occupiers killed and wounded over the past week - soldiers of the active operations units of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine do not stop the persistent elimination of the enemy and its equipment.

DIU soldiers at the front continue to eliminate Russian occupiers

During the specified period, scouts at the front destroyed and damaged:

26 Russian motor vehicles,

4 armored cars,

4 artillery systems,

7 strike drones,

6 communication antennas,

4 EB/PEP systems,

over 140 enemy engineering and fortification structures.

Also, as a result of the successful strike, one enemy air defense system was damaged.