The Main Intelligence Directorate shared information about sabotage work on Russian railways in March 2025.

“From Tver to Krasnoyarsk”: Russia’s railway logistics suffers from fires

During March 2025, there were more frequent cases of fires on the railway, which provides the occupiers with military logistical needs, in the territory of the aggressor state of Russia.

In particular, in the Moscow, Samara, and Tver regions, the fire destroyed six units of traction rolling stock, and in the territory of the Republic of Mari El, Stavropol, and Krasnoyarsk Territories, 9 railway signaling, centralization, and blocking devices. Share

Also in the Moscow region, a power transformer and a fuel tank car burned out.