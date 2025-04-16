Inflammatory March. The DIU reported sabotage on Russian railways
Category
Events
Publication date

Inflammatory March. The DIU reported sabotage on Russian railways

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
bavovna
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate shared information about sabotage work on Russian railways in March 2025.

Points of attention

  • The DIU revealed incidents of sabotage on Russian railways in March 2025, affecting traction rolling stock, railway signaling devices, and other essential equipment.
  • Multiple regions including Moscow, Samara, and Tver witnessed frequent fire incidents leading to destruction of critical railway infrastructure, impacting military logistics for the occupiers.
  • In March 2025, a significant number of traction rolling stock units and railway signaling devices were destroyed, posing challenges to the transportation of ammunition and military equipment for the Russian occupation army.

“From Tver to Krasnoyarsk”: Russia’s railway logistics suffers from fires

During March 2025, there were more frequent cases of fires on the railway, which provides the occupiers with military logistical needs, in the territory of the aggressor state of Russia.

In particular, in the Moscow, Samara, and Tver regions, the fire destroyed six units of traction rolling stock, and in the territory of the Republic of Mari El, Stavropol, and Krasnoyarsk Territories, 9 railway signaling, centralization, and blocking devices.

Also in the Moscow region, a power transformer and a fuel tank car burned out.

The fight against the supply of ammunition and military equipment to the Russian occupation army by rail continues! — the GUR assured.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Destroying Russian drones. The DIU showed the combat work of the special forces unit "Kryla"
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?