The Main Intelligence Directorate shared information about sabotage work on Russian railways in March 2025.
Points of attention
- The DIU revealed incidents of sabotage on Russian railways in March 2025, affecting traction rolling stock, railway signaling devices, and other essential equipment.
- Multiple regions including Moscow, Samara, and Tver witnessed frequent fire incidents leading to destruction of critical railway infrastructure, impacting military logistics for the occupiers.
- In March 2025, a significant number of traction rolling stock units and railway signaling devices were destroyed, posing challenges to the transportation of ammunition and military equipment for the Russian occupation army.
“From Tver to Krasnoyarsk”: Russia’s railway logistics suffers from fires
During March 2025, there were more frequent cases of fires on the railway, which provides the occupiers with military logistical needs, in the territory of the aggressor state of Russia.
Also in the Moscow region, a power transformer and a fuel tank car burned out.
