As Reuters has learned, it was US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who ordered the temporary suspension of military aid to Ukraine. US leader Donald Trump was not even aware of this decision.

Hegsete arbitrarily makes important decisions regarding Ukraine

Just 7 days after Donald Trump returned to the White House, the head of the Pentagon gave an order to 3 cargo airlines based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and at a US base in the United Arab Emirates.

They were ordered to stop 11 flights loaded with artillery shells and other weapons heading to Ukraine.

Panic quickly broke out in Kyiv and Warsaw, where deliveries were coordinated:

Who ordered the US Transportation Command, known as TRANSCOM, to halt flights? Is this a permanent pause in all aid? Or just some? Share

Senior American officials—including from the White House, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the State Department—could not explain what was happening. A week passed, and flights resumed.