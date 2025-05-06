Pentagon chief blocked US aid to Ukraine — Trump didn't know
Category
Politics
Publication date

Pentagon chief blocked US aid to Ukraine — Trump didn't know

Hegsete arbitrarily makes important decisions regarding Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

As Reuters has learned, it was US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth who ordered the temporary suspension of military aid to Ukraine. US leader Donald Trump was not even aware of this decision.

Points of attention

  • Senior American officials were unable to explain the halt in aid, leading to confusion and speculation about the motives behind the decision.
  • After a week of uncertainty, it was revealed that the order to stop aid flights came directly from the office of Pete Hegseth, sparking further questions about accountability and oversight.

Hegsete arbitrarily makes important decisions regarding Ukraine

Just 7 days after Donald Trump returned to the White House, the head of the Pentagon gave an order to 3 cargo airlines based at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware and at a US base in the United Arab Emirates.

They were ordered to stop 11 flights loaded with artillery shells and other weapons heading to Ukraine.

Panic quickly broke out in Kyiv and Warsaw, where deliveries were coordinated:

Who ordered the US Transportation Command, known as TRANSCOM, to halt flights? Is this a permanent pause in all aid? Or just some?

Senior American officials—including from the White House, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the State Department—could not explain what was happening. A week passed, and flights resumed.

It later became known that the verbal order came from the office of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump changes course on Russia and sends first signal
Trump may radically change his approach to Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump says it's a "good moment" for Ukraine and Russia
Trump is again positive about ending the war
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has crashed oil prices and driven Putin into a corner
Putin will have to make painful decisions for Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?