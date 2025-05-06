Trump says it's a "good moment" for Ukraine and Russia

According to US leader Donald Trump, the decline in oil prices is increasing pressure on the aggressor country Russia, and also increases the likelihood of signing a peace agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Global geopolitics influenced by oil prices and ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
- Trump's upcoming trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates may further shape the dynamics of the situation.
Trump is again positive about ending the war
Analysts point out that US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading at $57.21 per barrel.
What is important to understand is that this is a quarter less than when Trump returned to the White House.
As is known, the American leader has repeatedly called on OPEC to increase production and lower prices. In his opinion, this would deprive the Kremlin of the revenues it spends on waging war against Ukraine.
Moreover, the White House threatened new sanctions and other pressure measures as Putin constantly hampered the negotiation process.
The US president's new statements came a week before his planned trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.
Against this background, the European Union is actively working on a proposal to ban imports of Russian gas by the end of 2027.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-