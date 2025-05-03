"This is very strong." Trump made a secret promise to Zelensky
"This is very strong." Trump made a secret promise to Zelensky

Zelenskyy revealed more details about the meeting with Trump
Source:  Ukrinform

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of negotiations with his American counterpart Donald Trump in the Vatican and shared his impressions of this conversation.

  • The meeting in Rome brought about a change in Trump's view on the situation, as highlighted by Zelenskyy, who praised the effectiveness of the one-on-one format.
  • Zelenskyy's revelation of the secret promise from Trump adds intrigue to the dynamics of international relations and raises questions about the implications of this undisclosed agreement.

Zelenskyy revealed more details about the meeting with Trump

The head of state frankly admitted that he considered this conversation "the best we have ever had."

According to Zelensky, after this meeting in Rome, his counterpart began to look at the situation differently.

The Ukrainian leader emphasized that the "tête-à-tête" format turned out to be very successful.

I think we had the best conversation with President Trump that we've ever had. It may have been the shortest, but it was the most to the point. With all due respect to our teams, the one-on-one format, in my opinion, worked. We had the right atmosphere for the conversation itself.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, during the meeting, Donald Trump expressed his position on increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, Russia.

...I raised the issue of the US sanctions. I won't go into details, but what he told me is very strong," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

