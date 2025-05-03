"Very dangerous things." Zelensky warned about Orban's plans

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again publicly addressed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of state stressed that Putin's henchman is dragging Ukraine into the Hungarian elections and doing "very dangerous things."

Zelenskyy rebuked Orban and his team

The head of state reacted to the scandalous statements of the Hungarian leader about the impossibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

First of all, he mentioned a poll by the Hungarian opposition, according to which "70% are in favor of Ukraine joining the EU" (in fact, almost 60%. — ed.).

According to Zelensky, the actions of Viktor Orban and his team are related to drawing Ukraine into an internal political struggle against the backdrop of the upcoming 2026 elections.

You just don't need to drag us into your elections. He (Orban. — ed.) is doing it. By blocking us in the EU. In the end, this method will not be a winning one. Why? Because the people there are for Ukraine anyway. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Viktor Orban and his team are doing "very dangerous things" for the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine always warns its allies about this.