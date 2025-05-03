Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again publicly addressed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of state stressed that Putin's henchman is dragging Ukraine into the Hungarian elections and doing "very dangerous things."
Points of attention
- The majority of Hungarians show support for Ukraine joining the EU, despite Orban's attempts to block it for his political gains.
- The escalating tensions between Ukraine and Hungary highlight the complexities of international relations and sovereignty in the region.
Zelenskyy rebuked Orban and his team
The head of state reacted to the scandalous statements of the Hungarian leader about the impossibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU.
First of all, he mentioned a poll by the Hungarian opposition, according to which "70% are in favor of Ukraine joining the EU" (in fact, almost 60%. — ed.).
According to Zelensky, the actions of Viktor Orban and his team are related to drawing Ukraine into an internal political struggle against the backdrop of the upcoming 2026 elections.
According to the head of state, Viktor Orban and his team are doing "very dangerous things" for the European Union.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine always warns its allies about this.
