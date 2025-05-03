"Very dangerous things." Zelensky warned about Orban's plans
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Very dangerous things." Zelensky warned about Orban's plans

Zelenskyy rebuked Orban and his team
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again publicly addressed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The head of state stressed that Putin's henchman is dragging Ukraine into the Hungarian elections and doing "very dangerous things."

Points of attention

  • The majority of Hungarians show support for Ukraine joining the EU, despite Orban's attempts to block it for his political gains.
  • The escalating tensions between Ukraine and Hungary highlight the complexities of international relations and sovereignty in the region.

Zelenskyy rebuked Orban and his team

The head of state reacted to the scandalous statements of the Hungarian leader about the impossibility of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

First of all, he mentioned a poll by the Hungarian opposition, according to which "70% are in favor of Ukraine joining the EU" (in fact, almost 60%. — ed.).

According to Zelensky, the actions of Viktor Orban and his team are related to drawing Ukraine into an internal political struggle against the backdrop of the upcoming 2026 elections.

You just don't need to drag us into your elections. He (Orban. — ed.) is doing it. By blocking us in the EU. In the end, this method will not be a winning one. Why? Because the people there are for Ukraine anyway.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Viktor Orban and his team are doing "very dangerous things" for the European Union.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine always warns its allies about this.

He may be against it, but he has no right to take steps to block our entry, because this is the choice of another state. Just as we have no right to interfere in the fate of Hungary.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump changes course on Russia and sends first signal
Trump may radically change his approach to Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is impossible." Zelensky publicly addressed Putin
Zelenskyy once again appealed to Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU Ambassador speaks out about one of the most horrific war crimes committed by the Russian Federation
EU Ambassador Condemns Russian Terror

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?