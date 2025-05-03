EU Ambassador speaks out about one of the most horrific war crimes committed by the Russian Federation
EU Ambassador Condemns Russian Terror
Source:  online.ua

As the European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, frankly admitted, she considers the murder of journalist and author of "Ukrainian Truth" Viktoria Roshchina in Russian captivity "one of the most terrible war crimes of Russia."

Points of attention

  • The Ambassador's statement on World Press Freedom Day emphasizes the importance of honoring the memory of brave journalists like Viktoria Roshchina.
  • The details of the torture and murder of Viktoria Roshchina underscore the urgent need to address and condemn such heinous acts of violence against journalists.

On May 3, World Press Freedom Day, Katarina Maternova recalled that Viktoria Roshchina was talented and brave.

Moreover, the journalist was only 27 years old at the time of her death.

The EU Ambassador emphasized that her death is one of the most horrific Russian war crimes.

Many things have deeply moved me in the two years since the EU sent me to Kyiv. But the kidnapping, torture and murder of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina has moved me not only as an ambassador, but also as a mother, a woman and an admirer of indomitable and heroic women who do not retreat even in the face of military brutality. We honor her memory.

Katarina Maternova

Madam EU Ambassador

Maternova also drew attention to the fact that since February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation has killed 102 journalists and media workers.

On October 10, 2024, it became known that Roshchina died in Russian custody.

As journalists managed to find out, the Ukrainian woman was brutally tortured in Russian captivity: her body had knife wounds, she was electrocuted, and the Russian colony staff hid her from inspections.

How do you like that?

