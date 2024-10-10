Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna died in captivity in Russia

Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, confirmed the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roschyna in Russian captivity.

Yatsenko announced this on TV.

Indeed, we have conducted internal investigations and unfortunately this information has been confirmed. We knew Victoria. In the 22nd year, she made materials at the Coordination Headquarters. Therefore, this is extremely sad news for us and for all Ukrainian journalism as well. Share

Yatsenko noted that it is too early to talk about the circumstances of death, appropriate work is being done to establish them.

I think that in any case we will learn about these circumstances. Also, if there are those who are guilty of this, those who caused this death or destruction, then they will definitely be punished. Because such crimes do not have a statute of limitations. Petro Yatsenko Representative of the Coordinating Staff on the Treatment of Prisoners of War

According to the representative of the Coordination Headquarters, the work on Victoria's release from captivity was underway, and the fact that she was being transferred from Taganrog to Moscow was a stage of preparation for her release.

We try to constantly remember all our servicemen, civilians, and journalists who are in Russian captivity, and the work is constantly ongoing. Unfortunately, we did not have time here.

Roschyna was on the lists for exchange

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the State Government, told Suspilno about this in a comment.

Victoria Roschyna, a citizen of Ukraine illegally detained by the Russian Federation, was in the relevant databases and registers on the Ukrainian side. The coordination headquarters did everything possible to bring her home. Her return was agreed upon, and the last information known was that she was being staged to "Lefortovo" in order to prepare for her return home. Andriy Yusov Representative of GUR

According to Yusov, the Ukrainian side does not comment during which exchange Roshchyna was supposed to return home.

She should be at home in the near future, everything necessary was done for this.

At the same time, he stated that officially Ukraine did not receive information and confirmation about the journalist's death.

We know information about the probable death of Victoria Roschyna. There is no official confirmation, it needs to be verified. There is also no official notification from the aggressor state. Share

Earlier, the head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that the father of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roschyna, Volodymyr, had received a message about his daughter's death.

Campaign for the release of Roschyna from captivity

Disappearance of journalist Roschyna: what is known

In March 2022, Roschyna was captured by Russian invaders and held in Berdyansk for 10 days.

Viktoriya Roschyna went missing on August 3, 2023, during a trip to the territories occupied by Russia. On July 27, 2023, Roschyna left Ukraine for Poland and was supposed to reach the occupied territories in the east of Ukraine (via Russia) in three days.

In May 2024, Russia admitted for the first time that it had detained Roshchina. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roschyn.