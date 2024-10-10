Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna died in captivity in Russia

Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, confirmed the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roschyna in Russian captivity.
Points of attention
- The death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriya Roshchyna in Russian captivity has been confirmed by Petro Yatsenko, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
- Roshchyna was on the lists for exchange and being prepared for her return home, but unfortunately, the news of her death was announced on TV by Yatsenko.
- The Ukrainian side continues its efforts to bring back all its servicemen, civilians, and journalists who are in Russian captivity, with ongoing work to secure their release.
- Official confirmation of Roshchyna's death is awaited, with statements from Ukrainian officials emphasizing the need for verification and expressing the commitment to hold those responsible for her death accountable.
- The tragic case highlights the challenges faced by journalists operating in conflict zones and raises concerns about the safety and security of media professionals working under such circumstances.
Journalist Roshchyna died in Russian captivity
Yatsenko announced this on TV.
Yatsenko noted that it is too early to talk about the circumstances of death, appropriate work is being done to establish them.
According to the representative of the Coordination Headquarters, the work on Victoria's release from captivity was underway, and the fact that she was being transferred from Taganrog to Moscow was a stage of preparation for her release.
We try to constantly remember all our servicemen, civilians, and journalists who are in Russian captivity, and the work is constantly ongoing. Unfortunately, we did not have time here.
Roschyna was on the lists for exchange
Andriy Yusov, a representative of the State Government, told Suspilno about this in a comment.
According to Yusov, the Ukrainian side does not comment during which exchange Roshchyna was supposed to return home.
She should be at home in the near future, everything necessary was done for this.
At the same time, he stated that officially Ukraine did not receive information and confirmation about the journalist's death.
Earlier, the head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, said that the father of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roschyna, Volodymyr, had received a message about his daughter's death.
Disappearance of journalist Roschyna: what is known
In March 2022, Roschyna was captured by Russian invaders and held in Berdyansk for 10 days.
Viktoriya Roschyna went missing on August 3, 2023, during a trip to the territories occupied by Russia. On July 27, 2023, Roschyna left Ukraine for Poland and was supposed to reach the occupied territories in the east of Ukraine (via Russia) in three days.
In May 2024, Russia admitted for the first time that it had detained Roshchina. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation sent a letter of confirmation to her father, Volodymyr Roschyn.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-