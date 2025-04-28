Watch: drone operators rescued three Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers from captivity in Sumy region

In one of the areas of active combat operations in the Sumy direction, the other day, UAV operators of the Defense Forces saved the lives of three Ukrainian defenders who were captured by the enemy.

Drone pilots recaptured three Ukrainian prisoners of war from the Russians

Border guard reconnaissance drone operators discovered an enemy group that had captured three Ukrainian defenders. Several UAV crews from the 1st Separate Tank Siver Brigade flew to their aid to intercept and destroy the enemy.

Ukrainian UAV operators conducted a unique joint operation, they managed to separate the enemy from the Ukrainian soldiers and with the help of drops forced the enemy to flee. The drops were so accurate that the enemy had no chance: he left the prisoners and retreated, saving his life.

Later, through the joint efforts of operators of the Defense Forces units, with the help of lights on drones, the fighters were able to be led to Ukrainian positions.