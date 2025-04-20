Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy a Russian T-80BVM tank in the Lymansky direction
Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy a Russian T-80BVM tank in the Lymansky direction

OSTG "Khortytsya"
Russian T-80BVM tank
Operators of the “Signum” unit of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed the most modern enemy T-80BVM tank with drones in the Lymansky direction.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military used drones to eliminate a Russian T-80BVM tank in the Lymansky direction, showcasing their effective use of aerial reconnaissance technology.
  • The 'Signum' unit of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade demonstrated exceptional skills in discovering and successfully completing the task of destroying the enemy tank.
  • The coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian defenders led to the successful elimination of the T-80BVM tank, a modern vehicle in service with the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian Armed Forces used drones to shoot down a Russian T-80BVM tank

This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" and released a video of the combat operation.

Aerial reconnaissance tracked down an enemy tank hidden in an industrial building. The pilot acted flawlessly.

The drone of the Ukrainian defenders skillfully passed through concrete structures and ceilings, as if gliding between obstacles.

As a result, the T-80BVM tank was destroyed — one of the most modern vehicles in service with the Russian Federation.

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
