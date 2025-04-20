Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy a Russian T-80BVM tank in the Lymansky direction

Operators of the “Signum” unit of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed the most modern enemy T-80BVM tank with drones in the Lymansky direction.
Ukrainian Armed Forces used drones to shoot down a Russian T-80BVM tank
This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" and released a video of the combat operation.
The drone of the Ukrainian defenders skillfully passed through concrete structures and ceilings, as if gliding between obstacles.
As a result, the T-80BVM tank was destroyed — one of the most modern vehicles in service with the Russian Federation.
