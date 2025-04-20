Watch: the AFU used drones to destroy a Russian T-80BVM tank in the Lymansky direction

Operators of the “Signum” unit of the 53rd separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh destroyed the most modern enemy T-80BVM tank with drones in the Lymansky direction.

Ukrainian Armed Forces used drones to shoot down a Russian T-80BVM tank

This was reported by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" and released a video of the combat operation.

Aerial reconnaissance tracked down an enemy tank hidden in an industrial building. The pilot acted flawlessly. Share

The drone of the Ukrainian defenders skillfully passed through concrete structures and ceilings, as if gliding between obstacles.

As a result, the T-80BVM tank was destroyed — one of the most modern vehicles in service with the Russian Federation.