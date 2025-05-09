On May 9, a large poster was hung on the Estonian border with Russia, comparing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the head of the Third Reich, Adolf Hitler.
Points of attention
- The move by the Narva Museum director sparks attention to the ongoing conflict and war crimes perpetuated by Putin's regime.
- The incident highlights Estonia's firm stance against Russian aggression and its commitment to peace and remembrance of WWII victims.
Estonia does not hide its attitude towards Putin
The Museum of the Estonian city of Narva dared to take such a bold step.
The poster reads "Putler is a war criminal", and it was hung on the wall of Narva Castle, which faces the aggressor country of Russia.
The director of the Narva Museum, Maria Smorzhevsky-Smirnova, has already commented on this decision.
According to the latter, this is a powerful message from Estonia, which is a reminder of today's full-scale war and war crimes.
As mentioned earlier, on May 9, the aggressor country of Russia celebrates the anniversary of the USSR's victory in the war against Nazi Germany.
Ukraine has called on various countries around the world not to join the parade on Red Square in Moscow, as it is an insult to the heroes of World War II and the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-