"Putler is a war criminal." Putin publicly humiliated in Estonia on May 9
Category
World
Publication date

"Putler is a war criminal." Putin publicly humiliated in Estonia on May 9

Estonia does not hide its attitude towards Putin
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

On May 9, a large poster was hung on the Estonian border with Russia, comparing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the head of the Third Reich, Adolf Hitler.

Points of attention

  • The move by the Narva Museum director sparks attention to the ongoing conflict and war crimes perpetuated by Putin's regime.
  • The incident highlights Estonia's firm stance against Russian aggression and its commitment to peace and remembrance of WWII victims.

Estonia does not hide its attitude towards Putin

The Museum of the Estonian city of Narva dared to take such a bold step.

The poster reads "Putler is a war criminal", and it was hung on the wall of Narva Castle, which faces the aggressor country of Russia.

The director of the Narva Museum, Maria Smorzhevsky-Smirnova, has already commented on this decision.

According to the latter, this is a powerful message from Estonia, which is a reminder of today's full-scale war and war crimes.

Today, on Europe Day, we celebrate peace and freedom... At the same time, a full-scale war, unleashed by Putin, has been going on next to us for the fourth year. We call a dictator a dictator, war crimes — war crimes.

Photo: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR

As mentioned earlier, on May 9, the aggressor country of Russia celebrates the anniversary of the USSR's victory in the war against Nazi Germany.

Ukraine has called on various countries around the world not to join the parade on Red Square in Moscow, as it is an insult to the heroes of World War II and the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Von der Leyen called it "the most powerful security guarantee" for Ukraine
Von der Leyen calls for help for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a clear demand to Putin after talks with Zelensky
Donald Trump
Trump publicly appealed to Putin
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How to prevent World War III. Joint statement by Ukraine and its allie
What needs to be done to prevent World War III

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?