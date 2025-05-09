On May 9, a large poster was hung on the Estonian border with Russia, comparing Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the head of the Third Reich, Adolf Hitler.

Estonia does not hide its attitude towards Putin

The Museum of the Estonian city of Narva dared to take such a bold step.

The poster reads "Putler is a war criminal", and it was hung on the wall of Narva Castle, which faces the aggressor country of Russia.

The director of the Narva Museum, Maria Smorzhevsky-Smirnova, has already commented on this decision.

According to the latter, this is a powerful message from Estonia, which is a reminder of today's full-scale war and war crimes.

Today, on Europe Day, we celebrate peace and freedom... At the same time, a full-scale war, unleashed by Putin, has been going on next to us for the fourth year. We call a dictator a dictator, war crimes — war crimes. Share

Photo: Sergei Mihhailov/ERR

As mentioned earlier, on May 9, the aggressor country of Russia celebrates the anniversary of the USSR's victory in the war against Nazi Germany.