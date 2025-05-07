Von der Leyen called it "the most powerful security guarantee" for Ukraine

According to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, accelerating Ukraine's accession to the European Union can be the strongest guarantee of security for Ukraine after peace is established.

Von der Leyen calls for help for Ukraine

We must accelerate Ukraine's path to membership in our Union. This is not only Ukraine's aspiration — it can be the strongest guarantee of security. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

According to von der Leyen, this was one of the main topics of her last meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome.

She also reminded that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will eventually end, and its finale will affect the shaping of the European continent for generations to come.

According to the head of the European Commission, "a bad deal could encourage Putin to return with renewed vigor, which would be a recipe for increasing instability and insecurity."

At this meeting, von der Leyen named 3 priorities for the EU on the path to establishing a just peace for Ukraine: