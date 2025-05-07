Von der Leyen called it "the most powerful security guarantee" for Ukraine

According to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, accelerating Ukraine's accession to the European Union can be the strongest guarantee of security for Ukraine after peace is established.
Points of attention
- Von der Leyen's emphasis on Ukraine's EU membership as a security measure underscores the importance of unity and solidarity in the region.
- The lasting impact of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is expected to shape the European continent for generations to come, calling for proactive measures to ensure security and stability.
Von der Leyen calls for help for Ukraine
According to von der Leyen, this was one of the main topics of her last meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome.
She also reminded that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine will eventually end, and its finale will affect the shaping of the European continent for generations to come.
According to the head of the European Commission, "a bad deal could encourage Putin to return with renewed vigor, which would be a recipe for increasing instability and insecurity."
At this meeting, von der Leyen named 3 priorities for the EU on the path to establishing a just peace for Ukraine:
to support Ukraine's defense capability;
complete the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels,
to accelerate the process of Ukraine's accession to our Union."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-