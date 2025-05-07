The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already eliminated over 960,000 Russian soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already eliminated over 960,000 Russian soldiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of May 7, 2025
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have managed to neutralize 1,270 Russian invaders. Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia's losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine have already reached over 960,000 in manpower.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the enemy's tactics, such as missile strikes, air strikes, rocket launcher attacks, and the use of kamikaze drones.
  • Continuous efforts by the Ukrainian Defense Forces to target enemy concentrations and military equipment demonstrate their resilience in defending against the aggression.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 7, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/07/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 960,770 (+1,270) people,

  • tanks — 10,780 (+14) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,419 (+3) units,

  • artillery systems — 27,502 (+71) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,266 (+124) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3,197 (+1) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 47,484 (+131) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the enemy launched four missile strikes using four missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 96 air strikes, including dropping 187 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian army carried out over 6,400 attacks, 109 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,267 kamikaze drones for the attack.

Yesterday, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile troops, and artillery struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, a radar station, four UAV control points, four artillery systems, a control point, and two enemy ammunition depots.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A powerful "bavovna" thunders in Tula and Saransk, Russia
Details of the new drone attack on Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Demilitarized zone. What Ukraine and the US agreed on
What is known about the agreement between Ukraine and the US?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is an insult." Ukraine calls on foreign countries not to participate in Russian parade on May 9
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Ukraine asks other countries not to participate in new Russian “sabbath”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?