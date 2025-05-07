The Ukrainian Defense Forces have already eliminated over 960,000 Russian soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have managed to neutralize 1,270 Russian invaders. Thus, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia's losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine have already reached over 960,000 in manpower.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 7, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/07/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 960,770 (+1,270) people,

tanks — 10,780 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,419 (+3) units,

artillery systems — 27,502 (+71) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 35,266 (+124) units,

cruise missiles — 3,197 (+1) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 47,484 (+131) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that the enemy launched four missile strikes using four missiles on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, as well as 96 air strikes, including dropping 187 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, it is stated that the Russian army carried out over 6,400 attacks, 109 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,267 kamikaze drones for the attack.