A powerful "bavovna" thunders in Tula and Saransk, Russia

During the night of May 7, unknown drones attacked defense industry facilities in several regions of Russia. The fires have not yet been extinguished.

Details of the new drone attack on Russia

Local authorities claim that they were able to shoot down 4 drones over the Tula region.

Moreover, it is indicated that the air defense forces are on high alert and are already repelling the 5th wave of attack.

Later, it became known about the unmanned danger in the territory of Saransk.

According to eyewitnesses, in Tula, after a UAV attack, a fire broke out in the area of two of the largest Russian defense industry enterprises, which are part of the Rostec state corporation.

What is important to understand is that there is JSC "Design Bureau of Instrumentation named after Academician A. G. Shipunov", which is engaged in the development of high-precision guided weapons for the ground forces, the Navy and the Air Force, air defense systems, rapid-fire guns and combat small arms, as well as civilian products.

Moreover, the "Scientific and Production Association SPLAV" is also located there, which produces multiple launch rocket systems, heavy flamethrower systems, ammunition for them, and unguided and guided aircraft missiles.

Which of them is burning is not yet known.

It is also indicated that a few kilometers from "Optical Fiber Systems" are the Saransk Mechanical Plant and the Saransk Cable-Optics plant, which could have been the target of the second attack.

It is worth noting that JSC "Optical Fiber Systems" is the first and only optical fiber production plant in Russia, located in Saransk.