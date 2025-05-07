Demilitarized zone. What Ukraine and the US agreed on

Ukraine has allegedly agreed to create a 30-kilometer demilitarized zone to end the war, according to US President's Special Representative for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.
Points of attention
- The creation of this demilitarized zone aims to facilitate peace negotiations and prevent hostilities in the region.
- The agreement draws parallels to historical examples like the Baltic countries post-WWII and German unification, highlighting the significance of diplomatic solutions in conflict resolution.
What is known about the agreement between Ukraine and the US?
According to Kellogg, within the framework of this plan, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army will retain control over the territories they currently hold.
However, he also clarified that the situation could change later.
Against this background, Kellogg recalled examples from the Baltic countries after World War II and German unification.
He also told reporters that Ukraine had already agreed to the creation of a temporary demilitarized zone.
This is an agreement within the framework of which the Ukrainian army will withdraw 15 km, just like the Russian one.
What is important to understand is that this will allow the creation of a 30-kilometer zone without hostilities, which will be controlled by the military "coalition of the determined."
According to Kellogg, if the ceasefire can be maintained in this mode for 30 days, then it can be extended.
