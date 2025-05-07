Russia attacked Kyiv — there are dead and injured
Russia attacked Kyiv — there are dead and injured

Vitaliy Klitschko
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko officially confirmed that at least two people were killed and 8 injured, including 4 children, as a result of a Russian air strike on the Ukrainian capital.

  • The State Emergency Service teams are actively working in the Svyatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv.
  • Vitaliy Klitschko updated the casualty count to 8 as more details of the attack unfolded.

According to the press service of the State Emergency Service, their teams worked in the Svyatoshynskyi, Solomyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital.

Thus, debris hit a 9-story residential building in the Svyatoshynskyi district, which led to fires in apartments on the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th floors. They were managed to be contained on an area of 100 sq. m.

5 people were rescued — 1 adult and 4 children (3 children were hospitalized with burns). Rescue work is ongoing, the report says.

It is also indicated that in the Solomyanskyi district, the wreckage of the drone fell into an open area — no one was injured.

Another enemy drone fell on a multi-story residential building in the Dniprovskyi district: there was partial destruction of the ceiling on the 29th and 30th floors.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, drone debris fell on a 5-story residential building, causing fires on the 3rd and 5th floors.

During the extinguishing, the bodies of 2 people were discovered. The fire has been extinguished, the State Emergency Service reports.

A little later, Vitaliy Klitschko officially confirmed that the number of victims in the capital had increased to 8.

