Large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv — at least 11 injured
Ukraine
State Emergency Service
Russians attacked Kyiv with drones - what is known
On the night of May 4, three districts of the Ukrainian capital were hit by new attacks by Russian invaders: Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi. According to the latest data, 11 civilians, including 2 children, were injured.

  • The Russian invaders used 165 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones during the attack.
  • The situation is still developing as information on the number of victims and extent of damages is being clarified.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in an apartment on the top floor of a 12-story building in the Obolonsky district — the fire spread to the roof.

A partially collapsed roof is reported.

In addition, it was indicated that 7 cars caught fire near a residential building at another address.

In the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, a fire broke out in 3 one-story private residential buildings at once.

In Shevchenkivske, a tree caught fire, an electric pole and the roadbed under the railway bridge were damaged.

This morning, the State Emergency Service team officially confirmed that the number of victims in Kyiv had increased to 11, including two children.

76 firefighters and 14 units of fire and rescue equipment were working at the scene, the report said.

On the night of May 4, 2025, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 165 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
