Kadyrov began begging Putin to resign
Category
Politics
Publication date

Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin protege Ramzan Kadyrov in Russian-occupied Chechnya has officially confirmed that he has asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to remove him from office, but he has not yet agreed.

Points of attention

  • Reactions from Russian propagandists and Kremlin officials to Kadyrov's statement have further intensified interest and scrutiny on the power dynamics between Kadyrov and Putin.
  • The situation has raised questions about the future stability of Chechnya, with Kadyrov's deteriorating health and the potential change in leadership adding to the complexities of the region.

Russian propagandists asked Putin's henchman to comment on rumors of his resignation.

I have also heard these rumors. They write all sorts of different things. I, on the contrary, am asking to be dismissed from my position. Others will have their own initiatives, their own vision. I hope that my request will be supported.

Ramzan Kadyrov

Ramzan Kadyrov

Head of Chechnya

After such a loud statement, Russian propagandists sent a request to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

One of the Russian media outlets quotes Kadyrov as saying that many people did not understand the meaning of his recent words about resignation:

"I can ask, but only the president makes the decision," the head of Chechnya recently stated.

According to opposition Russian journalists, Kadyrov's health is noticeably deteriorating, and this has activated the scenario of a change of power in Chechnya.

Ukrainian soldiers hunted down another enemy "Tiger"

