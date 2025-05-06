Kadyrov began begging Putin to resign

Kremlin protege Ramzan Kadyrov in Russian-occupied Chechnya has officially confirmed that he has asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to remove him from office, but he has not yet agreed.
Points of attention
- Reactions from Russian propagandists and Kremlin officials to Kadyrov's statement have further intensified interest and scrutiny on the power dynamics between Kadyrov and Putin.
- The situation has raised questions about the future stability of Chechnya, with Kadyrov's deteriorating health and the potential change in leadership adding to the complexities of the region.
Kadyrov wants to resign
Russian propagandists asked Putin's henchman to comment on rumors of his resignation.
After such a loud statement, Russian propagandists sent a request to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
One of the Russian media outlets quotes Kadyrov as saying that many people did not understand the meaning of his recent words about resignation:
According to opposition Russian journalists, Kadyrov's health is noticeably deteriorating, and this has activated the scenario of a change of power in Chechnya.
