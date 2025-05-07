"Just a fool." Biden shamed Trump and stood up for Ukraine
Biden assessed Trump's latest statements and decisions
Source:  BBC

According to former US President Joe Biden, he considers the approach of the new American leader Donald Trump towards Russia's war against Ukraine to be a modern policy of appeasement, which could provoke the emergence of many more serious problems in the international arena.

  • Biden addresses accusations of not providing enough weapons to Ukraine, stating that they were equipped for independence and ready to respond more aggressively if needed to deter Putin.
  • Joe Biden stresses the significance of avoiding escalation and the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons by Putin, portraying the seriousness of the situation and the need for a strong stance against Russian aggression.

The former head of the White House drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has always considered Ukraine to be part of Russia.

Moreover, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin cannot accept the fact that the Soviet Union has collapsed.

And anyone who thinks he's going to stop is just a fool," Biden said, referring to Trump.

The former US president also responded to a new wave of criticism. First of all, Biden is accused of not giving Ukraine enough weapons to defeat Russia, even though he could have done so.

We gave them (Ukraine — ed.) everything they needed to ensure their independence. And we were ready to respond more aggressively if Putin really took a new step.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden

Former President of the United States

According to the former American leader, he allegedly did everything possible to prevent a new world war.

What will Putin do if the situation becomes really difficult for him? He will threaten to use tactical nuclear weapons. This is not a game or roulette, he is convinced.

Ukraine asks other countries not to participate in new Russian “sabbath”

