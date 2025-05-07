According to former US President Joe Biden, he considers the approach of the new American leader Donald Trump towards Russia's war against Ukraine to be a modern policy of appeasement, which could provoke the emergence of many more serious problems in the international arena.
Biden assessed Trump's latest statements and decisions
The former head of the White House drew attention to the fact that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has always considered Ukraine to be part of Russia.
Moreover, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin cannot accept the fact that the Soviet Union has collapsed.
The former US president also responded to a new wave of criticism. First of all, Biden is accused of not giving Ukraine enough weapons to defeat Russia, even though he could have done so.
According to the former American leader, he allegedly did everything possible to prevent a new world war.
