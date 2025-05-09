The heads of foreign ministries of seven European countries published a joint article in the American publication The New York Times entitled “Lessons from World War II to Prevent World War III.” This was the idea of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, who was supported by colleagues from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, and the Czech Republic.
What needs to be done to prevent World War III
The foreign ministers of seven European countries are drawing the world's attention to the fact that Russia has no right to monopolize the victory over Nazism, which was won by many nations and peoples.
European diplomats also emphasize that the May 9 parade, which takes place every year in Moscow, is another element of glorifying this cult.
5 main lessons of World War II:
1. Appeasing the aggressor leads to more aggression, not peace.
Diplomats recall that it was the division of Czechoslovakia in 1938 that pushed Nazi Germany into a global war.
2. Spheres of influence never bring peace and stability
It is no secret that World War II broke out when Nazi Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, a week after the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact and its secret protocols between the USSR and the Third Reich, which agreed to the division of Poland, the Baltic states, and the rest of Europe.
3. Impunity breeds future crimes
As the Foreign Ministers note, unlike Soviet crimes, Nazi crimes were widely exposed, condemned, investigated and prosecuted in court.
4. Historical manipulations must be corrected.
European diplomats draw attention to the fact that only a true assessment and a deep understanding of history form the basis of a democratic society’s resilience.
5. Freedom must be better armed than tyranny
Against this backdrop, the Foreign Ministers recalled the words of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky:
