Trump made a clear demand to Putin after talks with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump, after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on May 8, said that talks with Ukraine and Russia were ongoing. Against this backdrop, he demanded an immediate 30-day unconditional ceasefire from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- Trump's call for a ceasefire highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
- The demand for a ceasefire reflects the complex dynamics in the region and the significant role of the US in mediating peace negotiations.
Trump publicly appealed to Putin
Donald Trump cherishes the hope that an acceptable ceasefire will be observed.
According to him, both Ukraine and Russia will be responsible for respecting the “sanctity of these direct negotiations.
Against this backdrop, the American leader once again reminded that thousands of young soldiers are dying every week, and “everyone should want this to stop.”
Trump stressed that he would do everything possible to establish a just peace between Russia and Ukraine — and it will be a lasting peace.
