US President Donald Trump, after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on May 8, said that talks with Ukraine and Russia were ongoing. Against this backdrop, he demanded an immediate 30-day unconditional ceasefire from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Trump publicly appealed to Putin

The United States demands, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, the head of the White House said, addressing dictator Putin, as Ukrainian leader Zelensky has long agreed to this proposal.

Donald Trump cherishes the hope that an acceptable ceasefire will be observed.

According to him, both Ukraine and Russia will be responsible for respecting the “sanctity of these direct negotiations.

If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose additional sanctions, Donald Trump says.

Against this backdrop, the American leader once again reminded that thousands of young soldiers are dying every week, and “everyone should want this to stop.”

Trump stressed that he would do everything possible to establish a just peace between Russia and Ukraine — and it will be a lasting peace.