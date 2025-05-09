Trump made a clear demand to Putin after talks with Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump made a clear demand to Putin after talks with Zelensky

Donald Trump
Trump publicly appealed to Putin
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump, after speaking with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on May 8, said that talks with Ukraine and Russia were ongoing. Against this backdrop, he demanded an immediate 30-day unconditional ceasefire from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • Trump's call for a ceasefire highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The demand for a ceasefire reflects the complex dynamics in the region and the significant role of the US in mediating peace negotiations.

Trump publicly appealed to Putin

The United States demands, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, the head of the White House said, addressing dictator Putin, as Ukrainian leader Zelensky has long agreed to this proposal.

Donald Trump cherishes the hope that an acceptable ceasefire will be observed.

According to him, both Ukraine and Russia will be responsible for respecting the “sanctity of these direct negotiations.

If the ceasefire is not respected, the US and its partners will impose additional sanctions, Donald Trump says.

Against this backdrop, the American leader once again reminded that thousands of young soldiers are dying every week, and “everyone should want this to stop.”

Trump stressed that he would do everything possible to establish a just peace between Russia and Ukraine — and it will be a lasting peace.

This ceasefire should ultimately lead to a peace agreement. All this can be done very quickly, and I will be available at any moment if my services are needed, — added the US president.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films
Donald Trump
Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union will finally abandon Russian gas — when exactly
Russian gas
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the Determined". Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 pilots will train in the Czech Republic
Office of the President of Ukraine
a pilot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?