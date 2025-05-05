The European Union will finally abandon Russian gas — when exactly

The European Union plans to completely abandon imports of Russian gas by 2027. The details of the EU's future strategy have already been developed.

The European Union is preparing for a complete ban on imports of Russian gas — both pipeline and liquefied — by the end of 2027.

The relevant initiative is planned to be officially presented in June, the publication's sources familiar with the details of the proposal report.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the bloc's countries reduced purchases of Russian gas from over 40% to approximately 19% of total imports.

Despite this, the EU is still dependent on Russian LNG, the volumes of which have increased to record levels.

A particular difficulty is posed by long-term contracts with "take or pay" clauses, which do not allow European companies to easily refuse purchases.

According to the previous plan, the European Commission will propose to ban new gas deals with Russia and spot contracts from 2025.

In the next stage, existing long-term contracts will also be subject to restrictions — the final ban should come into effect by the end of 2027.

Negotiations with Washington to expand supplies are ongoing as part of broader trade agreements with Donald Trump's team.

According to media sources, the rejection of Russian gas should not significantly affect prices or the EU's energy security — the market is expected to see an increase in global LNG supply in the coming years.