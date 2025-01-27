The European Commission is likely to postpone the planned publication of a roadmap for the final abandonment of energy resources from Russia.
What is known about the possible postponement of the EU decision to abandon Russian gas?
As the publication's journalists note, the European Commission may present the plan on March 26. This is a month later than planned.
It is emphasized that this decision was made due to the need to discuss further “delicate planning”.
The authors of the material remind that EU countries still remain dependent on supplies of liquefied gas from Russia.
In particular, in 2024, the EU imported record volumes of supercooled fuel from the Russian Federation, with France, Spain, and Belgium being the largest importers.
What is known about the EU's negotiations with Ukraine on gas transit?
The European Commission intends to continue negotiations with Ukraine on the transit of Russian gas at the request of Hungary and Slovakia.
The corresponding statement was made on the morning of January 27, on the eve of a meeting of the heads of foreign ministries of European countries regarding the extension of sanctions against Russia.
Hungary is seeking a postponement of the decision on the extension of sanctions, which must be made no later than January 31.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said last week that sanctions were harming Hungary's economy and that gas supplies via Ukraine should be restored to ensure the bloc's energy security.
