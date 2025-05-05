Trump plans to impose 100% tariffs on foreign films

Trump announced tariffs on all foreign films. He said Hollywood was in decline and other countries were threatening US national security.
Trump imposes tough tariffs on foreign films
He stated this on the Truth Social platform.
US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of 100% tariffs on all films produced outside the country and imported into the United States.
He called the situation with Hollywood a threat to national security.
According to him, Hollywood and other cinematic regions of the US are "devastated", and competition from foreign powers is part of a "concerted effort" that harms America not only economically, but also in the areas of ideology and security.
The US President emphasized that he has authorized the Department of Commerce and the US Trade Representative "to immediately begin the process of imposing a 100% tariff on any and all films coming into our country that are produced in other countries."
