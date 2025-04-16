Trump's tariffs. The World Trade Organization has issued a worrying forecast for the economy

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has warned that the outlook for global trade has "deteriorated sharply" following the introduction of tariffs by US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- The World Trade Organization (WTO) warns of a sharp decline in global trade prospects following the introduction of tariffs by US President Donald Trump.
- Trade in goods is expected to fall by 0.2% due to rising tariffs and trade policy uncertainty, with North America facing a significant 12.6% decline in exports.
- The WTO highlights 'serious downside risks', including reciprocal tariffs and political uncertainty, which could lead to a 1.5% reduction in global merchandise trade.
The WTO has issued a worrying forecast for the global economy
The WTO, taking into account currently applicable customs tariffs and a 90-day pause, expects trade in goods to fall by 0.2% this year, in contrast to the growth in the October forecast.
The decline is expected to be particularly sharp in North America, where exports are expected to decline by 12.6% this year.
The WTO also warned of "serious downside risks", including the application of "reciprocal" tariffs and the wider effects of political uncertainty, "which could lead to an even sharper decline in world merchandise trade of 1.5%", hitting export-oriented, least developed countries particularly hard.
According to the WTO, the tariff changes came after a strong year for global trade in 2024, during which trade in goods grew by 2.9% and trade in commercial services increased by 6.8%.
Taken together, reciprocal tariffs and widespread trade policy uncertainty will lead to a 1.5% reduction in global merchandise trade in 2025.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-