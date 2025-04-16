Trump's tariffs. The World Trade Organization has issued a worrying forecast for the economy
Trump
Читати українською
Source:  CNBC

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has warned that the outlook for global trade has "deteriorated sharply" following the introduction of tariffs by US President Donald Trump.

  • The World Trade Organization (WTO) warns of a sharp decline in global trade prospects following the introduction of tariffs by US President Donald Trump.
  • Trade in goods is expected to fall by 0.2% due to rising tariffs and trade policy uncertainty, with North America facing a significant 12.6% decline in exports.
  • The WTO highlights 'serious downside risks', including reciprocal tariffs and political uncertainty, which could lead to a 1.5% reduction in global merchandise trade.

The outlook for global trade has deteriorated sharply due to sharp tariff increases and trade policy uncertainty, the WTO report says.

The WTO, taking into account currently applicable customs tariffs and a 90-day pause, expects trade in goods to fall by 0.2% this year, in contrast to the growth in the October forecast.

The decline is expected to be particularly sharp in North America, where exports are expected to decline by 12.6% this year.

The WTO also warned of "serious downside risks", including the application of "reciprocal" tariffs and the wider effects of political uncertainty, "which could lead to an even sharper decline in world merchandise trade of 1.5%", hitting export-oriented, least developed countries particularly hard.

According to the WTO, the tariff changes came after a strong year for global trade in 2024, during which trade in goods grew by 2.9% and trade in commercial services increased by 6.8%.

If reciprocal tariffs are put in place, global merchandise trade growth would decline by a further 0.6 percentage points, posing particular risks for least developed countries, while the spread of trade policy uncertainty would reduce growth by a further 0.8 percentage points.

Taken together, reciprocal tariffs and widespread trade policy uncertainty will lead to a 1.5% reduction in global merchandise trade in 2025.

