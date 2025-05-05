"Coalition of the Determined". Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 pilots will train in the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic, together with partners from the "Coalition of the Determined", will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 fighter jets.

Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 pilots will train in the Czech Republic

This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Prague.

According to him, the Czech Republic is ready to deepen its contribution to the training of Ukrainian military personnel.

We agreed that together with partners from the ("Coalition of the Resolute" — ed.) we will train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 and L-39. The training will take place here at bases in the Czech Republic. Ukraine trains fighter pilots on Czech models that are supplied to Ukraine. Petr Fiala Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

As a reminder, on May 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel that Ukraine and the Czech Republic had agreed to create a joint school for training F-16 fighter pilots. According to him, the partners are already working on the implementation of the project.