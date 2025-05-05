"Coalition of the Determined". Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 pilots will train in the Czech Republic
Office of the President of Ukraine
a pilot
The Czech Republic, together with partners from the "Coalition of the Determined", will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 fighter jets.

Points of attention

  • The Czech Republic, along with partners from the 'Coalition of the Determined', is organizing training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 fighter jets.
  • Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expresses willingness to deepen involvement of Ukrainian military personnel in training, with plans to create a joint school for F-16 fighter pilots.
  • Collaborative efforts between the Czech Republic and Ukraine aim to enhance training opportunities for Ukrainian pilots, utilizing Czech models supplied to Ukraine.

This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Prague.

According to him, the Czech Republic is ready to deepen its contribution to the training of Ukrainian military personnel.

We agreed that together with partners from the ("Coalition of the Resolute" — ed.) we will train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 and L-39. The training will take place here at bases in the Czech Republic. Ukraine trains fighter pilots on Czech models that are supplied to Ukraine.

Petr Fiala

Petr Fiala

Prime Minister of the Czech Republic

As a reminder, on May 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel that Ukraine and the Czech Republic had agreed to create a joint school for training F-16 fighter pilots. According to him, the partners are already working on the implementation of the project.

