"Coalition of the Determined". Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 pilots will train in the Czech Republic

The Czech Republic, together with partners from the "Coalition of the Determined", will train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 fighter jets.
Points of attention
- The Czech Republic, along with partners from the 'Coalition of the Determined', is organizing training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 fighter jets.
- Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala expresses willingness to deepen involvement of Ukrainian military personnel in training, with plans to create a joint school for F-16 fighter pilots.
- Collaborative efforts between the Czech Republic and Ukraine aim to enhance training opportunities for Ukrainian pilots, utilizing Czech models supplied to Ukraine.
Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 pilots will train in the Czech Republic
This was stated by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Prague.
According to him, the Czech Republic is ready to deepen its contribution to the training of Ukrainian military personnel.
As a reminder, on May 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel that Ukraine and the Czech Republic had agreed to create a joint school for training F-16 fighter pilots. According to him, the partners are already working on the implementation of the project.
