Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have signed an agreement to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Points of attention
- Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow to attend the parade on May 9 despite Ukraine's call demonstrates the solidarity between Russia and China, raising questions about the diplomatic dynamics in the region.
- The presence of Chinese military personnel in the Red Square parade signifies the growing cooperation between the two nations in various aspects, including defense and security.
What is known about the agreement between Putin and Xi
The signing took place on May 8 in the Kremlin after the completion of official negotiations between the parties.
By the way, on May 7 it became known that the head of the PRC arrived in Moscow on an official visit to attend the parade on May 9.
Thus, Xi Jinping ignored Ukraine's call not to support the "sabbath" on Russia's Red Square and not to insult the memory of the heroes of World War II and the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.
According to Putin himself, Russia and China will continue to increase the share of their national currencies used in mutual settlements.
It is also important to understand that a contingent of Chinese military personnel will take part in the parade on Red Square in Moscow.
