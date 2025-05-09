Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have signed an agreement to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

What is known about the agreement between Putin and Xi

The signing took place on May 8 in the Kremlin after the completion of official negotiations between the parties.

By the way, on May 7 it became known that the head of the PRC arrived in Moscow on an official visit to attend the parade on May 9.

Thus, Xi Jinping ignored Ukraine's call not to support the "sabbath" on Russia's Red Square and not to insult the memory of the heroes of World War II and the victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

According to Putin himself, Russia and China will continue to increase the share of their national currencies used in mutual settlements.

Russia and China jointly and consistently advocate for the preservation of the historical truth about the Great Victory as a common value for humanity, and together they oppose attempts to falsify history and rehabilitate Nazism and militarism. Our common heroic past, our fighting brotherhood, is a reliable foundation for the development and strengthening of Russian-Chinese relations. And these relations have reached the highest level in history, — the dictator Putin cynically lied. Share

It is also important to understand that a contingent of Chinese military personnel will take part in the parade on Red Square in Moscow.