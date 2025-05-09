Xi Jinping cynically supported Putin's position in the war against Ukraine
Source:  Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping publicly announced his support for the aggressor country, Russia, called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin an ally in building a new world order, and also shamelessly emphasized his common position with the Kremlin on the war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The joint statement between Xi and Putin signifies a deepening partnership, including military cooperation aimed at countering US policies, posing potential risks to global stability.
  • The significance of Xi Jinping's endorsement of Putin in the context of the Ukraine war underscores the need for heightened awareness of geopolitical dynamics and potential consequences.

The Chinese leader made a new cynical statement during a visit to Moscow on May 8.

Xi began to argue that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine can be resolved "only by eliminating its root causes."

It is important to understand that this formulation clearly repeats the key messages of Russian propaganda, with which Putin is trying to justify the start of a full-scale war.

First of all, we are talking about such false fabrications as the "threat of NATO expansion," "discrimination against Russian speakers," as well as oppression of the Russian language, culture, and media in Ukraine.

Xi's participation, as well as a joint statement that aligns China's position with the Russian vision of the war, provides Putin with important support amid pressure from the United States to end the war, journalists emphasize.

Moreover, the Chinese leader added that Beijing and Moscow should be "true steel friends, tempered by hundreds of trials."

Against this backdrop, Xi and Putin agreed to strengthen coordination in all areas, including the military, and "resolutely counter Washington's policy of dual containment" of China and Russia.

