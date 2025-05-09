Xi Jinping cynically supported Putin's position in the war against Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping publicly announced his support for the aggressor country, Russia, called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin an ally in building a new world order, and also shamelessly emphasized his common position with the Kremlin on the war against Ukraine.

Xi Jinping officially sided with Russia

The Chinese leader made a new cynical statement during a visit to Moscow on May 8.

Xi began to argue that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine can be resolved "only by eliminating its root causes."

It is important to understand that this formulation clearly repeats the key messages of Russian propaganda, with which Putin is trying to justify the start of a full-scale war.

First of all, we are talking about such false fabrications as the "threat of NATO expansion," "discrimination against Russian speakers," as well as oppression of the Russian language, culture, and media in Ukraine. Share

Xi's participation, as well as a joint statement that aligns China's position with the Russian vision of the war, provides Putin with important support amid pressure from the United States to end the war, journalists emphasize.

Moreover, the Chinese leader added that Beijing and Moscow should be "true steel friends, tempered by hundreds of trials."