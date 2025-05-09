Britain to deliver most powerful sanctions blow yet on Russia's shadow fleet

On May 9, the United Kingdom will officially announce the “largest ever” package of sanctions against the shadow fleet of the aggressor country Russia. This decision was made as part of deterring Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Britain has prepared the most stringent sanctions against Russia

According to official London, the new package of sanctions will cover at least 100 oil tankers responsible for transporting cargo worth more than $24 billion since the beginning of 2024.

British leader Keir Starmer has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the threat to Britain's national security from Russia cannot be underestimated.

Therefore, we will do everything in our power to destroy its shadow fleet, deprive its military machine of oil revenues and protect the underwater infrastructure on which we depend in our daily lives. Share

By the way, American leader Donald Trump also publicly threatened to impose tough sanctions against Russia if it does not want to stop the war against Ukraine.