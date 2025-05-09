Britain to deliver most powerful sanctions blow yet on Russia's shadow fleet
Britain to deliver most powerful sanctions blow yet on Russia's shadow fleet

Britain has prepared the most stringent sanctions against Russia
Source:  online.ua

On May 9, the United Kingdom will officially announce the “largest ever” package of sanctions against the shadow fleet of the aggressor country Russia. This decision was made as part of deterring Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The international community, including American leader Donald Trump, has also expressed readiness to impose tough sanctions on Russia if the aggression against Ukraine persists, showcasing unified opposition to Russian hostilities.
  • The impending sanctions mark a significant step towards deterring Russian aggression and safeguarding the interests of Ukraine and other nations facing the threat of destabilization.

According to official London, the new package of sanctions will cover at least 100 oil tankers responsible for transporting cargo worth more than $24 billion since the beginning of 2024.

British leader Keir Starmer has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the threat to Britain's national security from Russia cannot be underestimated.

Therefore, we will do everything in our power to destroy its shadow fleet, deprive its military machine of oil revenues and protect the underwater infrastructure on which we depend in our daily lives.

By the way, American leader Donald Trump also publicly threatened to impose tough sanctions against Russia if it does not want to stop the war against Ukraine.

He stated this after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

