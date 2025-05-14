France sends all weapons produced in 2025 to Ukraine — Macron
France sends all weapons produced in 2025 to Ukraine — Macron

Macron
Source:  online.ua

France continues to provide military assistance to Ukraine. In particular, all the weapons produced in 2025 are being sent to the Ukrainian defenders.

  • France demonstrates strong support for Ukraine by sending all weapons produced in 2025 to the Ukrainian defenders.
  • President Macron emphasizes active support and a significant increase in weapons production to aid Ukraine's military potential.
  • France not only supplies weapons but is actively involved in supporting Ukrainian defense capabilities, showcasing a strong alliance between the two countries.

France tripled weapons production — Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said this in an interview with TF1.

Macron, commenting on military aid to Ukraine, stressed that he feels great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people, soldiers, and leadership. But at the same time, the model of the French army was not designed for high-intensity conflicts on land.

So we gave everything we had. What's more, we started producing much more and much faster. This is the same "wartime economy."

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to him, France cannot transfer to Ukraine what it does not have and what is necessary for its own security.

Macron recalled that his country had transferred to Ukraine a large number of shells and Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, which the Ukrainian army found to be very effective.

We not only transferred everything we could, we tripled our production. And this year, everything we produce is going to Ukraine. We even returned guns that we had previously sold to other countries to transfer to Ukraine.

He clarified that some countries were limited by political considerations in the context of military assistance to Ukraine — but this does not apply to France.

Recall that France has been helping Ukraine with weapons since the beginning of the full-scale war. In particular, Paris has already transferred its AMX-10RC light tanks, SCALP long-range missiles, and other important weapons to the Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine also recently received Mirage 2000 fighter jets from France. This strengthened the defense of Ukrainian skies against Russian air attacks.

