French President Emmanuel Macron said he still supports the idea of ​​deploying foreign troops to Ukraine, saying it would be "a few thousand, not a few hundred" peacekeepers.

According to the French president, the introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine is an extremely important stage for “stabilizing the situation” after the ceasefire on the front.

He also stressed that authority does not depend on numbers.

In addition, Macron recalled that the largest army in Europe is the army of Ukraine, in which a million fighters have been mobilized.

No other army can gather such a number of people. The main thing is the presence of troops in Ukraine.

Journalists asked the French leader what the number of foreign fighters deployed in Ukraine could be.

According to him, it could be several thousand, but not several hundred thousand.