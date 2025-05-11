How many peacekeepers can Europe send to Ukraine — Macron's forecast
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

How many peacekeepers can Europe send to Ukraine — Macron's forecast

Macron has dotted all the “i’s”
Читати українською
Source:  Le Parisien

French President Emmanuel Macron said he still supports the idea of ​​deploying foreign troops to Ukraine, saying it would be "a few thousand, not a few hundred" peacekeepers.

Points of attention

  • The deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine is viewed as a second line of defense at strategic points away from the front line, demonstrating solidarity with the country.
  • Macron's proposal underlines the need for a multinational effort to assist Ukraine in maintaining stability and security in the region.

Macron has dotted all the “i’s”

According to the French president, the introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine is an extremely important stage for “stabilizing the situation” after the ceasefire on the front.

He also stressed that authority does not depend on numbers.

In addition, Macron recalled that the largest army in Europe is the army of Ukraine, in which a million fighters have been mobilized.

No other army can gather such a number of people. The main thing is the presence of troops in Ukraine.

Journalists asked the French leader what the number of foreign fighters deployed in Ukraine could be.

According to him, it could be several thousand, but not several hundred thousand.

It is not about the number. It is about the fact that we will be there to provide a presence for support, as a second line of defense, in the air or at strategic points remote from the front line. First of all, we are there to demonstrate solidarity.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron responded harshly to Putin's proposal regarding Ukraine
Macron did not like Putin's new idea
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a good sign." Zelensky reacted to Putin's statement for the first time
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy named his condition
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia has noticed a change in US policy towards Russia
The US is getting back on track

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?