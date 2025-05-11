"This is a good sign." Zelensky reacted to Putin's statement for the first time

On May 11, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold direct talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Turkey.

Zelenskyy named his condition

As mentioned earlier, during a nightly address, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin unexpectedly stated that he was allegedly ready for "direct negotiations" with Ukraine without preconditions.

According to him, they could take place in Istanbul (Turkey) on May 15.

We propose to resume direct negotiations with the Kyiv regime on Thursday, May 15 in Istanbul, where they were transferred, — Putin stated. Share

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already responded to this proposal.

He confirmed that Ukraine is ready to meet with Russia if it ceases fire on the front and beyond from May 12: