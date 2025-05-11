"This is a good sign." Zelensky reacted to Putin's statement for the first time
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This is a good sign." Zelensky reacted to Putin's statement for the first time

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy named his condition
Читати українською

On May 11, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold direct talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Turkey.

Points of attention

  • The international community anticipates a confirmation from Russia on a complete, lasting, and credible ceasefire, signaling progress towards a potential resolution in the ongoing war.
  • The developments following Putin's proposal indicate a shift towards diplomatic dialogue and raise optimism for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Zelenskyy named his condition

As mentioned earlier, during a nightly address, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin unexpectedly stated that he was allegedly ready for "direct negotiations" with Ukraine without preconditions.

According to him, they could take place in Istanbul (Turkey) on May 15.

We propose to resume direct negotiations with the Kyiv regime on Thursday, May 15 in Istanbul, where they were transferred, — Putin stated.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has already responded to this proposal.

He confirmed that Ukraine is ready to meet with Russia if it ceases fire on the front and beyond from May 12:

This is a good sign that the Russians have finally thought about ending the war. Everyone in the world has been waiting for this for a very long time. And the very first step in the real end of any war is a ceasefire. There is no point in continuing the killings even for a day. We expect Russia to confirm a ceasefire — complete, lasting and credible — starting tomorrow, May 12, and Ukraine is ready to meet.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine — where and when
Putin wants direct talks with Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump says it's a "potentially big day for Russia and Ukraine"
Donald Trump
Trump believes he will soon be able to stop the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of May 11, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?