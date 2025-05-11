Trump says it's a "potentially big day for Russia and Ukraine"

US President Donald Trump has reacted emotionally to the visit of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Resolute" to Kyiv and the nightly address by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of the White House spoke of a "potentially big day" for Ukraine and Russia and the end of the war.

Trump believes he will soon be able to stop the war

What is important to understand, the American leader did not specify: he reacted to both events, or to one of them.

Potentially a big day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved if this endless "bloodbath" finally, hopefully, ends. It will be a whole new and much better world. Share

According to the head of the White House, he will continue to work with both Kyiv and Moscow to make this happen as soon as possible.

The US wants to focus instead on Reconstruction and Trade. Huge week ahead! — Trump added. Share

What is important to understand, during a night address on May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he was supposedly set for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15.