US President Donald Trump has reacted emotionally to the visit of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Resolute" to Kyiv and the nightly address by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of the White House spoke of a "potentially big day" for Ukraine and Russia and the end of the war.
Points of attention
- Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announces plans for 'direct talks' with Kyiv, raising hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
- Trump pledges to work with both Kyiv and Moscow to facilitate a swift end to the war, highlighting the significance of the upcoming events.
Trump believes he will soon be able to stop the war
What is important to understand, the American leader did not specify: he reacted to both events, or to one of them.
According to the head of the White House, he will continue to work with both Kyiv and Moscow to make this happen as soon as possible.
What is important to understand, during a night address on May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he was supposedly set for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15.
