Trump says it's a "potentially big day for Russia and Ukraine"
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump says it's a "potentially big day for Russia and Ukraine"

Donald Trump
Trump believes he will soon be able to stop the war
Читати українською

US President Donald Trump has reacted emotionally to the visit of the leaders of the "Coalition of the Resolute" to Kyiv and the nightly address by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Against the backdrop of recent events, the head of the White House spoke of a "potentially big day" for Ukraine and Russia and the end of the war.

Points of attention

  • Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announces plans for 'direct talks' with Kyiv, raising hopes for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
  • Trump pledges to work with both Kyiv and Moscow to facilitate a swift end to the war, highlighting the significance of the upcoming events.

Trump believes he will soon be able to stop the war

What is important to understand, the American leader did not specify: he reacted to both events, or to one of them.

Potentially a big day for Russia and Ukraine! Think of the hundreds of thousands of lives that will be saved if this endless "bloodbath" finally, hopefully, ends. It will be a whole new and much better world.

According to the head of the White House, he will continue to work with both Kyiv and Moscow to make this happen as soon as possible.

The US wants to focus instead on Reconstruction and Trade. Huge week ahead! — Trump added.

What is important to understand, during a night address on May 11, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin announced that he was supposedly set for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union will finally abandon Russian gas — when exactly
Russian gas
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the Determined". Ukrainian F-16 and L-39 pilots will train in the Czech Republic
Office of the President of Ukraine
a pilot
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine — where and when
Putin wants direct talks with Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?