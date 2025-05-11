Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine — where and when
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In a late-night address, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began claiming that he was willing to hold "direct talks" with Ukraine without preconditions, which he said could take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 15.

  • The Russian dictator is awaiting a response from Kyiv authorities and their 'curators' regarding his proposal for direct talks.
  • Putin also mentioned planned discussions with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the possibility of facilitating these direct talks with Ukraine.

According to the Russian dictator, it is in Istanbul that Kyiv and Moscow will be able to discuss the nuances of a potential truce.

We propose to resume direct talks with the Kyiv regime on Thursday, May 15 in Istanbul, where they were held.

Journalists drew attention to the fact that during his address, Putin called the so-called "SVO" a war.

In addition, the illegitimate Russian president added that he is determined to resume direct talks "without preconditions."

According to the dictator, he is now waiting for a response to his proposal from the Kyiv authorities and their "curators."

Against this background, Putin once again cynically spoke about eliminating the "root causes of the conflict" (the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine — ed.).

The illegitimate head of the Kremlin also said he had planned talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan regarding possible direct talks.

