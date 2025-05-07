Lithuania plans to give Ukraine 50% of new weapons

The head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, Dovilė Šakalienė, officially confirmed that her country's authorities are already considering launching the production of naval drones and other important weapons under the "1+1" scheme — one for itself, one for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Cooperation between Lithuania and Ukraine in the production of weapons shows promising potential in areas like missile drones and naval drones.
- The collaboration involves Lithuania paying for the production of two weapons, with one being transferred to Ukraine, showcasing a strong partnership in defense initiatives.
Lithuania is ready to significantly increase assistance to Ukraine
According to Dovilė Šakalienė, she and her team have become really interested in Ukrainian surface strike drones, missile drones, and other weapons.
The head of the defense ministry added that Lithuania is already discussing joint production of certain types of weapons with Ukraine, using the "1+1" principle.
According to it, Lithuania will pay for production and transfer half of the manufactured weapons to Ukraine.
Against this background, it is also worth mentioning that Lithuania recently allocated 20 million euros to finance individual projects of the Ukrainian defense industry.
The minister believes that cooperation with Ukraine in certain areas related to missile drones, naval drones, and other technologies is indeed very promising.
