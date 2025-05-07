Lithuania plans to give Ukraine 50% of new weapons

The head of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense, Dovilė Šakalienė, officially confirmed that her country's authorities are already considering launching the production of naval drones and other important weapons under the "1+1" scheme — one for itself, one for Ukraine.

Lithuania is ready to significantly increase assistance to Ukraine

According to Dovilė Šakalienė, she and her team have become really interested in Ukrainian surface strike drones, missile drones, and other weapons.

"Magura, in my opinion, is a great military product," she emphasized.

The head of the defense ministry added that Lithuania is already discussing joint production of certain types of weapons with Ukraine, using the "1+1" principle.

According to it, Lithuania will pay for production and transfer half of the manufactured weapons to Ukraine.

That is, we pay for the production of two weapons, one of which is transferred to Ukraine, and the other remains in Lithuania, but we pay for both, — said Dovilė Šakaliėne.

Against this background, it is also worth mentioning that Lithuania recently allocated 20 million euros to finance individual projects of the Ukrainian defense industry.