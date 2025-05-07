Russia's transport collapse begins after Ukraine attack

A new attack by Ukrainian drones on the aggressor country of Russia has led to extremely unexpected consequences. According to the latest data, many Russian airlines canceled dozens of flights over the territory of the Russian Federation on May 7.

What is known about the collapse in Russia

According to the Russian opposition publication The Moscow Times, a transport collapse has occurred at some airports in Central Russia.

People are not hiding their indignation, because for many hours they have not had access to food, water, or a place to sleep.

What is important to understand is that the largest Russian airline, Aeroflot, has already canceled 52 flights from Moscow and another 54 to the Russian capital, according to the company's online scoreboard.

As journalists managed to find out, a total of more than 140 flights to and from Moscow were delayed.

In addition, Pobeda airline has already officially confirmed that due to restrictions imposed by Rosaviatsia, it was forced to cancel some flights on May 6 and 7.

Russian airline S7 Airlines also faced similar problems. According to its press service, some flights to Domodedovo Airport had to be urgently canceled.

Ural Airlines told reporters that 18 flights had been canceled and another 9 planes had been diverted. More than 40 flights were also delayed due to the "emergency situation."

In addition, the Ukrainian drone attack disrupted the operations of Azur Air, Nordwind, and Nordstar.