Watch: Russia is sounding the alarm over Ukraine's largest attack

Russian military sources claim that Ukraine’s “most massive” air attack on the Russian Federation during the entire period of the full-scale war took place on the night of May 7. They claim that this time the Ukrainian Armed Forces used not only drones, but also missiles. In total, they allegedly used 447 air attack vehicles. Ukraine has not commented on this in any way so far.

Panic in Russia after new attack by Ukraine

It is worth noting that so far the Russian Ministry of Defense has not reported in any way about the consequences of Ukraine's new air attack, nor has it named the number of destroyed targets.

But Russian military bloggers claim that we are talking about hundreds of Ukrainian missiles and drones that hit various regions of the aggressor country during the night of May 7.

Moreover, they warn the Russians that it will be even worse, since Ukraine, they say, has long been accumulating forces and resources for such massive attacks.

Over the past evening and night, the enemy has used 447 long-range UAVs and missiles. The most massive attack. The available production capacities do not allow (Ukraine — ed.) to do so many at the same time. The enemy was preparing, accumulating forces. Presumably, the massive attacks will continue all weekend — laments one of the Russian military intelligence officers. Share

Photo: screenshot

What is also important to understand is that on May 7, a transport collapse began in Russia after the attack on Ukraine.

The point is that many Russian airlines have canceled hundreds of flights within the territory of the Russian Federation.