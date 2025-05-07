American leader Donald Trump began cynically claiming that the decision to exclude Russia from the group of the world's leading democracies due to the occupation of Ukraine's Crimea was "very stupid."

Trump continues to justify Russia's crimes

What is important to understand is that the Group of Seven, which existed as the Group of Eight until 2014, expelled Russia from its membership after its criminal invasion of Crimea and its occupation.

Journalists asked Donald Trump if he wanted to bring Russia back into the group when the US hosts the summit in 2027.

The American leader once again recalled that then-President Barack Obama was among the initiators of the exclusion of the aggressor country.

Trump cynically stated that such a decision was "very stupid" and may even have had dire consequences.

"This could potentially kill millions of people," the US president added, thus alluding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Share

Despite this, Donald Trump has made it clear that as of today he does not consider it appropriate to return Russia to the G7: