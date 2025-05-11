Ukrainian soldiers hit 9 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked 9 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, an artillery piece, a radar station, and another important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of May 11, 2025

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02/24/22 to 05/11/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 965890 (+1310) people / persons,

tanks — 10792 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22446 (+6) units,

artillery systems — 27670 (+33) units,

MLRS — 1381 (+1) units,

air defense means — 1159 (+1) units,

aircraft — 372 (+0) units,

helicopters — 335 (+0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs — 35537 (+55),

cruise missiles — 3197 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

vehicles and tankers — 47947 (+117) units,

special equipment — 3878 (+3).

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The enemy carried out 63 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropped 96 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, 85 of them — from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2470 kamikaze drones to destroy them.