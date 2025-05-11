Macron responded harshly to Putin's proposal regarding Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron reacted sharply to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's proposal to hold direct talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Turkey.

Macron did not like Putin's new idea

According to the French president, the Russian dictator's initiative for direct negotiations is a "first step."

But this is not enough, Macron stressed. Share

The head of the republic also suggested that this proposal indicates that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin "is looking for a way out, but still wants to buy time."

Journalists asked Macron if this was a delaying tactic. The French leader confirmed: "Yes, yes, it is."

What is important to understand is that, following the summit on May 10, the "coalition of the determined" demands that Russia go to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days from May 12.

Against this background, dictator Putin said that he was supposedly set for "direct negotiations" with Kiev in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15.

It is also worth noting that he effectively ignored the call by Ukraine and its allies for a 30-day ceasefire.