Estonia has noticed a change in US policy towards Russia

According to Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who participated in the online meeting of the "coalition of the determined", the positions of Europe and the United States regarding pressure on the aggressor country Russia are again converging.

The US is getting back on track

Mihal frankly admitted that he is very pleased that the positions of Brussels and Washington on putting pressure on Russia are getting closer again.

We have probably reached a point where the US, with its desire for a 30-day ceasefire and its ability to enforce sanctions, and Europe with Ukraine, may be starting to act together and the point of applying this pressure is now shifting towards Russia, the Estonian Prime Minister said. Share

According to Kristen Michal, the team of the American leader Donald Trump "is getting a little impatient with these Russian "games".

What is important to understand is that, following the summit on May 10, the "coalition of the determined" insists that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days from May 12.

After that, the Russian dictator announced that he was supposedly ready for "direct negotiations" with Kiev in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15.