Estonia has noticed a change in US policy towards Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

Estonia has noticed a change in US policy towards Russia

The US is getting back on track
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

According to Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, who participated in the online meeting of the "coalition of the determined", the positions of Europe and the United States regarding pressure on the aggressor country Russia are again converging.

Points of attention

  • The 'coalition of the determined' urges Russia to agree to an unconditional ceasefire, highlighting the focus on diplomatic negotiations.
  • Recent developments indicate growing impatience from the American leadership towards Russia's behavior, emphasizing the need for collective action.

The US is getting back on track

Mihal frankly admitted that he is very pleased that the positions of Brussels and Washington on putting pressure on Russia are getting closer again.

We have probably reached a point where the US, with its desire for a 30-day ceasefire and its ability to enforce sanctions, and Europe with Ukraine, may be starting to act together and the point of applying this pressure is now shifting towards Russia, the Estonian Prime Minister said.

According to Kristen Michal, the team of the American leader Donald Trump "is getting a little impatient with these Russian "games".

What is important to understand is that, following the summit on May 10, the "coalition of the determined" insists that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days from May 12.

After that, the Russian dictator announced that he was supposedly ready for "direct negotiations" with Kiev in Istanbul on Thursday, May 15.

Thus, Putin effectively ignored the proposal for a 30-day truce.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump says it's a "potentially big day for Russia and Ukraine"
Donald Trump
Trump believes he will soon be able to stop the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron responded harshly to Putin's proposal regarding Ukraine
Macron did not like Putin's new idea
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a good sign." Zelensky reacted to Putin's statement for the first time
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy named his condition

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?