Macron voiced the most important security guarantee for Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that strengthening the Ukrainian army and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine from allies is the first guarantee of security for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- French President Macron emphasizes the significance of enhancing the Ukrainian army to ensure security for Ukraine.
- Macron focuses on collective military training and strengthening efforts to deter potential threats.
France is ready to strengthen the power of the AFU
Macron said this at a press conference in Kyiv after the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing".
According to him, the next level is deterrence forces, which the French leader called "reinsurance".
He did not go into details until Russia's response to the ceasefire proposal is received.
Can I give you a definitive answer today? No. Because our entire, so to speak, vision for tomorrow will depend on the response that will be given to our call today for an immediate ceasefire. So now is just the first element, the first stage.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-