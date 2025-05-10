Macron voiced the most important security guarantee for Ukraine
Macron voiced the most important security guarantee for Ukraine

Macron
Source:  Ukrinform

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that strengthening the Ukrainian army and supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine from allies is the first guarantee of security for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • French President Macron emphasizes the significance of enhancing the Ukrainian army to ensure security for Ukraine.
  • Macron focuses on collective military training and strengthening efforts to deter potential threats.

France is ready to strengthen the power of the AFU

Macron said this at a press conference in Kyiv after the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing".

Firstly, several levels of guarantees are being built. And the first among them is the defense echelon, that is, the Ukrainian army itself. We need to strengthen the Ukrainian army so that it itself is an element of deterrence. France and Great Britain were the leaders in this issue, but we encourage everyone. What exactly is this model of training the Ukrainian military and strengthening? This will be a collective reflection of the heads of the General Staffs of our countries. All coalition countries have joined the discussions.

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron

President of France

According to him, the next level is deterrence forces, which the French leader called "reinsurance".

This is the second milestone. We are now continuing discussions at the military level about what meaning we put into this deployment.

He did not go into details until Russia's response to the ceasefire proposal is received.

Can I give you a definitive answer today? No. Because our entire, so to speak, vision for tomorrow will depend on the response that will be given to our call today for an immediate ceasefire. So now is just the first element, the first stage.

