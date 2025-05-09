"Ready to react decisively." Macron publicly addressed Russia

On May 9, French leader Emmanuel Macron summed up his telephone talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump, which concerned a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The international community, led by Macron, is prepared to act decisively if Russia does not adhere to ceasefire agreements, emphasizing the urgency for peace and stability in the region.
- Macron's call for immediate action and united front with allies showcases a strong stance against Russia's actions in Ukraine and prioritizes the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Macron and allies are determined
The head of the republic stressed that he welcomes Trump's clear call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
Emmanuel Macron drew attention to the fact that on the morning of May 8, this call was supported by British and Scandinavian allies
In his opinion, it is extremely important for everyone to work immediately for a ceasefire — "without pretense and maneuvers aimed at stalling time."
Against this background, Macron recalled that Ukraine agreed to this ceasefire almost two months ago.
It is important to understand that on the same day, the new German leader Friedrich Merz threatened Russia with new sanctions if it did not agree to a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks.
US President Donald Trump made identical threats to the Kremlin after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-