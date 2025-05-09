"Ready to react decisively." Macron publicly addressed Russia

On May 9, French leader Emmanuel Macron summed up his telephone talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump, which concerned a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Macron and allies are determined

The head of the republic stressed that he welcomes Trump's clear call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Emmanuel Macron drew attention to the fact that on the morning of May 8, this call was supported by British and Scandinavian allies

In his opinion, it is extremely important for everyone to work immediately for a ceasefire — "without pretense and maneuvers aimed at stalling time."

Against this background, Macron recalled that Ukraine agreed to this ceasefire almost two months ago.

Now I expect Russia to do the same. Otherwise, we will be ready to react decisively, together with all Europeans and in close coordination with the United States Share

It is important to understand that on the same day, the new German leader Friedrich Merz threatened Russia with new sanctions if it did not agree to a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks.