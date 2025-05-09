"Ready to react decisively." Macron publicly addressed Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Ready to react decisively." Macron publicly addressed Russia

Macron and allies are determined
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On May 9, French leader Emmanuel Macron summed up his telephone talks with his American counterpart Donald Trump, which concerned a ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The international community, led by Macron, is prepared to act decisively if Russia does not adhere to ceasefire agreements, emphasizing the urgency for peace and stability in the region.
  • Macron's call for immediate action and united front with allies showcases a strong stance against Russia's actions in Ukraine and prioritizes the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Macron and allies are determined

The head of the republic stressed that he welcomes Trump's clear call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.

Emmanuel Macron drew attention to the fact that on the morning of May 8, this call was supported by British and Scandinavian allies

In his opinion, it is extremely important for everyone to work immediately for a ceasefire — "without pretense and maneuvers aimed at stalling time."

Against this background, Macron recalled that Ukraine agreed to this ceasefire almost two months ago.

Now I expect Russia to do the same. Otherwise, we will be ready to react decisively, together with all Europeans and in close coordination with the United States

It is important to understand that on the same day, the new German leader Friedrich Merz threatened Russia with new sanctions if it did not agree to a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine and peace talks.

US President Donald Trump made identical threats to the Kremlin after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lithuania plans to give Ukraine 50% of new weapons
Lithuania is ready to significantly increase assistance to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The exposure of Hungarian spies in Ukraine — how Orban's team reacted
Szijjarto commented on the SBU special operation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will not hesitate." Merz publicly threatened Putin
Merz is not going to wait long

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?