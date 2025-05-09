"We will not hesitate." Merz publicly threatened Putin

New German leader Friedrich Merz has threatened Russian dictator Vladimir Putin with new, powerful sanctions if he does not agree to a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine and an end to the war of aggression.
Points of attention
- The German leader emphasizes the importance of a long-term ceasefire in Ukraine for a genuine peace treaty and announces an upcoming official visit to the country.
- These strong statements from Friedrich Merz demonstrate a firm stance against Russian aggression and a commitment to peace in the region.
Merz is not going to wait long
The new German Chancellor made a statement on this issue during his first visit to Brussels.
Against this background, Friedrich Merz called on the aggressor country Russia and its illegitimate ruler to "finally embark on the path of real peace negotiations."
It is important to understand that on May 8, the German leader held his first official telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.
According to the German Chancellor, he supports the White House's plan for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine.
In addition, a few days ago he announced his official visit to Ukraine.
