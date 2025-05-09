Dutch Prime Minister Warns of Putin's Dangerous Plans
Category
Politics
Publication date

Dutch Prime Minister Warns of Putin's Dangerous Plans

Russia's aggression in Europe may grow even more
Читати українською
Source:  nos.nl

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof believes that there is a high probability that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could start a war against the countries of Northern Europe within a few years.

Points of attention

  • The warning comes ahead of a meeting of the 'Joint Expeditionary Force' initiative in Oslo, highlighting the urgency of addressing Putin's dangerous plans.
  • Collaborative efforts among European nations are essential to counteract the escalating threats posed by Russia under Putin's leadership.

Russia's aggression in Europe may grow even more

Dick Schoof voiced an important warning on the eve of the meeting of leaders of the "Joint Expeditionary Force" initiative, which will be held on May 9 in Oslo.

In this way, he reacted to media reports about Russia's growing activity near the Finnish border.

First of all, it is about the fact that new railway lines have begun to be built there.

In a few years, Russia can build up sufficient capabilities to potentially start another war, and this could easily be on the European continent, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said in his forecast.

According to the politician, he does not intend to intimidate people.

However, Dick Schoof believes that it is necessary to prepare for different scenarios of events, including the worst possible one.

Against this background, he called on the Netherlands and other European allies to work seriously to stop Putin.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Von der Leyen called it "the most powerful security guarantee" for Ukraine
Von der Leyen calls for help for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How to prevent World War III. Joint statement by Ukraine and its allie
What needs to be done to prevent World War III
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putler is a war criminal." Putin publicly humiliated in Estonia on May 9
Estonia does not hide its attitude towards Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?