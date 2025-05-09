Dutch Prime Minister Warns of Putin's Dangerous Plans

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof believes that there is a high probability that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could start a war against the countries of Northern Europe within a few years.

Russia's aggression in Europe may grow even more

Dick Schoof voiced an important warning on the eve of the meeting of leaders of the "Joint Expeditionary Force" initiative, which will be held on May 9 in Oslo.

In this way, he reacted to media reports about Russia's growing activity near the Finnish border.

First of all, it is about the fact that new railway lines have begun to be built there.

In a few years, Russia can build up sufficient capabilities to potentially start another war, and this could easily be on the European continent, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands said in his forecast. Share

According to the politician, he does not intend to intimidate people.

However, Dick Schoof believes that it is necessary to prepare for different scenarios of events, including the worst possible one.

Against this background, he called on the Netherlands and other European allies to work seriously to stop Putin.