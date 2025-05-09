Dutch Prime Minister Warns of Putin's Dangerous Plans

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof believes that there is a high probability that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could start a war against the countries of Northern Europe within a few years.
Points of attention
- The warning comes ahead of a meeting of the 'Joint Expeditionary Force' initiative in Oslo, highlighting the urgency of addressing Putin's dangerous plans.
- Collaborative efforts among European nations are essential to counteract the escalating threats posed by Russia under Putin's leadership.
Russia's aggression in Europe may grow even more
Dick Schoof voiced an important warning on the eve of the meeting of leaders of the "Joint Expeditionary Force" initiative, which will be held on May 9 in Oslo.
In this way, he reacted to media reports about Russia's growing activity near the Finnish border.
First of all, it is about the fact that new railway lines have begun to be built there.
According to the politician, he does not intend to intimidate people.
However, Dick Schoof believes that it is necessary to prepare for different scenarios of events, including the worst possible one.
Against this background, he called on the Netherlands and other European allies to work seriously to stop Putin.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-