The exposure of Hungarian spies in Ukraine — how Orban's team reacted
Source:  online.ua

According to Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, Budapest has not yet received any official reports from Ukraine about the exposed network of Hungarian spies. Against this background, he once again spoke of "anti-Hungarian propaganda."

Points of attention

  • Péter Szijjártó accuses Ukraine of spreading anti-Hungarian propaganda without providing concrete evidence to support his claims.
  • The Hungarian spy network in Ukraine was tasked with monitoring the local residents' sentiments and reactions toward the potential deployment of 'Hungarian peacekeepers' in the region.

Szijjarto commented on the SBU special operation

Journalists asked the Hungarian Foreign Minister what the first reaction of Viktor Orban's team was to the SBU's statement about exposing the network of Hungarian military intelligence spies operating in Transcarpathia.

According to Szijjarto, he allegedly has not yet received such messages from official Kyiv.

We will be able to say something only if we receive some details or official information. Until then, this should be considered propaganda that should be treated with caution.

Against this background, the Hungarian diplomat began to cynically lie that anti-Hungarian propaganda is regularly spread in Ukraine.

However, he did not provide any evidence for his statements.

What is important to understand is that on May 9, the Security Service of Ukraine officially announced the exposure of the Hungarian military intelligence agent network, which was carrying out espionage activities in Transcarpathia.

One of its main tasks is to find out the mood of local residents and their reaction to the potential appearance of "Hungarian peacekeepers" in the region.

